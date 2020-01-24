First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. First Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 27.72%. The firm had revenue of $155.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of FFBC stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $24.57. 11,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,629. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.36. First Financial Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.07 and a 52 week high of $28.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.24.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FFBC shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $24.00 price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

In related news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $613,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 304,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,475,167.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About First Financial Bancorp

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

