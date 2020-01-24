First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Issues Earnings Results

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $104.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.90 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 38.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS.

Shares of First Financial Bankshares stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.99. 111,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,148. First Financial Bankshares has a 12 month low of $27.13 and a 12 month high of $36.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FFIN shares. BidaskClub downgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens set a $33.00 price target on First Financial Bankshares and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

In other news, Director Michael B. Denny bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.77 per share, with a total value of $52,155.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,974 shares in the company, valued at $68,635.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Johnny Trotter bought 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.01 per share, for a total transaction of $248,571.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 9,150 shares of company stock worth $319,744. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

