First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $11.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 million. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 6.46%.

Shares of First Financial Northwest stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $14.95. 483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,028. First Financial Northwest has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $17.24. The company has a market cap of $151.15 million, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.44.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Kiley III sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $45,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,180.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

