First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $45.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.00 million. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 22.75%.

NASDAQ FMBH traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.54. 301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,565. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.12 and a 200-day moving average of $34.20. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares has a one year low of $30.20 and a one year high of $36.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $574.29 million, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.49.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FMBH. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares in a research report on Monday, November 18th. BidaskClub downgraded First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.33.

In related news, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 36,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total transaction of $1,318,322.43. Following the sale, the director now owns 229,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,271,175.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $28,490.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 218,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,652,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,588 shares of company stock worth $1,883,334. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

