First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Earning Negative Press Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

News headlines about First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) have trended negative on Friday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. First of Long Island earned a news impact score of -2.58 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the bank an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FLIC. BidaskClub downgraded First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

FLIC stock opened at $23.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.12. The company has a market capitalization of $648.71 million, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.65. First of Long Island has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $25.53.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $27.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.79 million. First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 28.03%. On average, analysts anticipate that First of Long Island will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. First of Long Island’s payout ratio is currently 44.17%.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Curtis sold 5,000 shares of First of Long Island stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $117,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,445,828.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael N. Vittorio sold 3,000 shares of First of Long Island stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $72,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,586,965.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

