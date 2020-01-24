First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Purchased by Intl Fcstone Inc.

Intl Fcstone Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,515 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Intl Fcstone Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Intl Fcstone Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $3,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTSM. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,798,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,062,000 after acquiring an additional 35,694 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,698,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,002,000 after acquiring an additional 247,179 shares during the period. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 1,172,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,409,000 after acquiring an additional 29,628 shares during the period. Lubar & Co. Inc lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lubar & Co. Inc now owns 777,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,682,000 after acquiring an additional 65,108 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 741,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,528,000 after acquiring an additional 107,581 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.19. The company had a trading volume of 6,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,393. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.11 and its 200 day moving average is $60.12. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.91 and a twelve month high of $60.20.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.104 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th.

