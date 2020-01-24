First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Acquired by Intl Fcstone Inc.

Intl Fcstone Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 83.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,658 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Intl Fcstone Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Intl Fcstone Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,480,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 31,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 529,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,554,000 after buying an additional 129,718 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,324,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 168,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,724,000 after buying an additional 45,803 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

LMBS stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.97. The stock had a trading volume of 11,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,087. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $50.97 and a 1-year high of $52.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.90.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.