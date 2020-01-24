First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.59. 135,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,477. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.38. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $12.33.

About First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and energy utilities sectors.

