First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:FPL)

First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd (NYSE:FPL) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st.

First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.6% per year over the last three years.

First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.27. 5,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,570. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.06. First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

About First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.

