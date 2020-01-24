Fivebalance Price Reaches $0.0001 (FBN)

Fivebalance (CURRENCY:FBN) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 24th. One Fivebalance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Hotbit and Mercatox. During the last seven days, Fivebalance has traded down 27.2% against the U.S. dollar. Fivebalance has a market cap of $28,866.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Fivebalance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fivebalance alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $257.24 or 0.03094254 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012040 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00200549 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029602 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00123639 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Fivebalance Profile

Fivebalance’s total supply is 571,041,087 coins and its circulating supply is 565,241,486 coins. Fivebalance’s official Twitter account is @fivebalanceID. The official message board for Fivebalance is medium.com/@fivebalance. Fivebalance’s official website is fivebalance.com.

Fivebalance Coin Trading

Fivebalance can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Crex24 and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fivebalance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fivebalance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fivebalance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fivebalance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fivebalance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.