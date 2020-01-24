Fivebalance Trading 40.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (FBN)

Fivebalance (CURRENCY:FBN) traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. Fivebalance has a market cap of $28,821.00 and $1.00 worth of Fivebalance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Fivebalance has traded 40.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Fivebalance coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Hotbit and Mercatox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $269.55 or 0.03243615 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012002 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00200010 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000658 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00029779 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00123727 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Fivebalance Coin Profile

Fivebalance’s total supply is 571,041,087 coins and its circulating supply is 565,241,486 coins. The official message board for Fivebalance is medium.com/@fivebalance. Fivebalance’s official website is fivebalance.com. Fivebalance’s official Twitter account is @fivebalanceID.

Fivebalance Coin Trading

Fivebalance can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Hotbit and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fivebalance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fivebalance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fivebalance using one of the exchanges listed above.

