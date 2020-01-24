Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FVRR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiverr International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Fiverr International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fiverr International stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.07% of Fiverr International as of its most recent SEC filing. 34.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FVRR opened at $26.25 on Friday. Fiverr International has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $44.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.25. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 32.55% and a negative return on equity of 26.60%. The company had revenue of $27.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.12 million. The firm’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fiverr International will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 200 categories in 8 verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

