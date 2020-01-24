FLETA Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.83 Million (FLETA)

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. FLETA has a total market capitalization of $3.83 million and approximately $761,279.00 worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLETA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0073 or 0.00000088 BTC on major exchanges including DigiFinex and GDAC. Over the last week, FLETA has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FLETA alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.13 or 0.03075312 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012029 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00200345 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00029856 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00123434 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FLETA Token Profile

FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 520,932,386 tokens. FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain. The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FLETA is fleta.io. The official message board for FLETA is medium.com/@fletachain.

Buying and Selling FLETA

FLETA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FLETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.