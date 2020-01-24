FLO (FLO) Price Hits $0.0275 on Exchanges

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. FLO has a total market capitalization of $4.19 million and $10,313.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FLO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0275 or 0.00000323 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, FLO has traded 15.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00055547 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001345 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000265 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 52.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FLO Coin Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2013. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official website is flo.cash. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FLO Coin Trading

FLO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

