Floor & Decor’s (FND) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Guggenheim

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Guggenheim in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $60.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $55.00. Guggenheim’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FND. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Floor & Decor from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Floor & Decor from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Floor & Decor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.24.

Shares of FND stock opened at $49.47 on Friday. Floor & Decor has a 1-year low of $30.66 and a 1-year high of $53.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.44 and its 200 day moving average is $46.47. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.95, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $521.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 7,105,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $311,230,886.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Vincent West sold 93,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total value of $4,123,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,244,980 shares of company stock valued at $317,685,243. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FND. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Floor & Decor by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Floor & Decor by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

