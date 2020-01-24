Flowchain (FLC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.60 Million

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Flowchain has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and $40,859.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Flowchain has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. One Flowchain token can currently be purchased for about $2.32 or 0.00027245 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and DigiFinex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00036823 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $474.91 or 0.05582170 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00026829 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00127772 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00019814 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00033907 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Flowchain Profile

Flowchain (FLC) is a token. Its launch date was September 20th, 2018. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,073 tokens. The official website for Flowchain is flowchain.co. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin.

Flowchain Token Trading

Flowchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flowchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flowchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

