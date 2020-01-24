FlypMe (FYP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $197,600.00

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 24th. Over the last week, FlypMe has traded 25.7% lower against the US dollar. FlypMe has a total market capitalization of $197,600.00 and approximately $387.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FlypMe token can now be purchased for about $0.0112 or 0.00000134 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $258.35 or 0.03095261 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011996 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00201572 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029529 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00123885 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FlypMe Profile

FlypMe’s launch date was June 6th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

FlypMe Token Trading

FlypMe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlypMe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FlypMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

