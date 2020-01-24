FOAM (FOAM) One Day Trading Volume Tops $12,879.00

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 24th. In the last seven days, FOAM has traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar. FOAM has a market cap of $6.47 million and $12,879.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FOAM token can currently be bought for about $0.0223 or 0.00000262 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Poloniex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FOAM Profile

FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 289,656,717 tokens. FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here. FOAM’s official message board is blog.foam.space. The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FOAM’s official website is www.foam.space.

FOAM Token Trading

FOAM can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FOAM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FOAM using one of the exchanges listed above.

