Focused Investors LLC Acquires 237,400 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Focused Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,481,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,400 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley comprises about 5.0% of Focused Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Focused Investors LLC owned 0.15% of Morgan Stanley worth $126,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 29.7% during the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. FSI Group LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at about $3,818,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 5.7% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 650,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,770,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 246.8% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MS shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.42.

In other news, insider Robert P. Rooney sold 51,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $2,510,788.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 183,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,012,800.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 26,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $1,276,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 254,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,492,332.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 102,105 shares of company stock valued at $5,013,869. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MS opened at $55.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $38.76 and a 1-year high of $57.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.11.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 16.80%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

