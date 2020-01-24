Focused Investors LLC Has $61.25 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Focused Investors LLC lowered its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 824,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 27,900 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up 2.4% of Focused Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Focused Investors LLC owned 0.06% of CVS Health worth $61,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in CVS Health by 10.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,905,440 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $757,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,275 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in CVS Health by 14.1% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,261,294 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $521,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,904 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in CVS Health by 0.9% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,981,520 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $325,933,000 after purchasing an additional 54,750 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 7.1% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,515,102 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $347,837,000 after purchasing an additional 364,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,737,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $203,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,366 shares in the last quarter. 76.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 703,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,614,540.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 23,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,605,072.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,338,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 427,786 shares of company stock worth $31,726,338. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.43.

CVS Health stock opened at $73.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.15 and a 200-day moving average of $66.14. The company has a market capitalization of $96.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.89. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $64.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

