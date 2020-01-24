Focused Investors LLC Has $80.05 Million Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Focused Investors LLC lowered its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,446,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,800 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola makes up approximately 3.2% of Focused Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Focused Investors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $80,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 710,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,200,000 after purchasing an additional 261,454 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 114,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,825,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $629,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 3.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 483,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,629,000 after purchasing an additional 14,598 shares during the period. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.53.

In other news, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $4,959,574.77. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,474 shares in the company, valued at $5,134,526.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 139,302 shares in the company, valued at $7,800,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 149,289 shares of company stock valued at $8,113,175. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock opened at $57.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.42. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $44.42 and a 1 year high of $57.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

