Focused Investors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Focused Investors LLC reduced its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,900 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 12,600 shares during the quarter. FedEx comprises approximately 2.2% of Focused Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Focused Investors LLC owned 0.14% of FedEx worth $56,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Man Group plc increased its stake in FedEx by 38.6% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 9,265 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 233.5% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in FedEx during the second quarter worth $2,611,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 11,911.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,118,489 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $183,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 4,293 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $154.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 737.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.68. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $137.78 and a twelve month high of $199.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $155.91 and its 200 day moving average is $157.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.75%.

FDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on FedEx from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen reduced their price objective on FedEx from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank lowered FedEx to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on FedEx from $154.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on FedEx from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.88.

In other news, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 10,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $148.22 per share, with a total value of $1,482,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 77,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,556,120.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $151.75 per share, with a total value of $758,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,555,090.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.