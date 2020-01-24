Focused Investors LLC Reduces Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Focused Investors LLC decreased its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 604,600 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 20,500 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 7.0% of Focused Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Focused Investors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of UnitedHealth Group worth $177,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 3,557 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,156 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 12,943 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total value of $4,491,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $47,492,171.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total transaction of $2,018,498.00. Insiders have sold a total of 23,577 shares of company stock worth $6,810,430 in the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UNH opened at $299.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $284.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $291.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.23. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $208.07 and a twelve month high of $302.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UNH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.50.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

