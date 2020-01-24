Focused Investors LLC Sells 124,300 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Focused Investors LLC cut its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,567,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 124,300 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises approximately 5.0% of Focused Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Focused Investors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $125,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 195.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 120.6% in the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

BAC stock opened at $34.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.10. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $35.72. The stock has a market cap of $309.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.64.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.