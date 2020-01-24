Focused Investors LLC Sells 13,100 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Focused Investors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 422,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 13,100 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group makes up 3.9% of Focused Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Focused Investors LLC owned 0.12% of Goldman Sachs Group worth $97,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 370.9% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GS opened at $245.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $233.86 and a 200 day moving average of $216.68. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1 year low of $180.73 and a 1 year high of $250.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 15.70%. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $219.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.53.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

