Focused Investors LLC Trims Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Focused Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 301,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the quarter. Diageo comprises about 2.0% of Focused Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Focused Investors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $50,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 200.0% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 169.9% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in Diageo by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

DEO stock opened at $169.06 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $141.82 and a 1-year high of $176.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.43.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.00.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.