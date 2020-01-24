Focused Investors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Focused Investors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 633,500 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 21,200 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s comprises approximately 5.0% of Focused Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Focused Investors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Mcdonald’s worth $125,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 10.1% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 535 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 0.8% in the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 6,698 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Mcdonald’s by 5.2% during the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Mcdonald’s by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,044 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock opened at $213.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.45. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $173.41 and a 12-month high of $221.93. The firm has a market cap of $159.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.45.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.09% and a negative return on equity of 85.71%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mcdonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski acquired 2,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $193.81 per share, for a total transaction of $500,029.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,029.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $194.12 per share, for a total transaction of $194,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,179,620. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 7,380 shares of company stock worth $1,430,223 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $218.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.73.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.