Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Bought by Financial Sense Advisors Inc.

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,260 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newport Trust Co raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 185,425,924 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,698,501,000 after acquiring an additional 694,186 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,569,474 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,635,696,000 after purchasing an additional 768,893 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 7.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,191,346 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $148,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,718 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 13.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,434,517 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $86,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Ford Motor by 2.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,005,546 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $64,171,000 after purchasing an additional 158,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F opened at $9.14 on Friday. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $10.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $33.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.88 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 1.01%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

F has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.92.

In related news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $178,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,441.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $543,200. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

