Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Shares Acquired by Real Estate Management Services LLC

Real Estate Management Services LLC increased its stake in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,316 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 25,700 shares during the period. Forestar Group comprises about 1.9% of Real Estate Management Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Real Estate Management Services LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Forestar Group worth $3,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 742,263 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $14,511,000 after buying an additional 9,553 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Forestar Group during the second quarter valued at $3,580,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Forestar Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 139,776 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Forestar Group during the second quarter valued at $2,682,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Forestar Group during the third quarter valued at $1,828,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOR traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.22. 114,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,094. Forestar Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.46 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.78.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.22. Forestar Group had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $247.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Forestar Group Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOR has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Forestar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

In other Forestar Group news, Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $41,740.00. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a real estate lot development company. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders, as well as sells commercial properties. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

