Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.22, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $247.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.50 million. Forestar Group had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 4.52%.

Shares of NYSE FOR traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,094. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00. Forestar Group has a 1-year low of $13.46 and a 1-year high of $23.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

In other news, Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $41,740.00. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Forestar Group Company Profile

Forestar Group Inc operates as a real estate lot development company. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders, as well as sells commercial properties. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

