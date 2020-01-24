Fortuna (FOTA) Price Reaches $0.0007 on Major Exchanges

Fortuna (CURRENCY:FOTA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Fortuna has a total market capitalization of $312,345.00 and approximately $6,923.00 worth of Fortuna was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fortuna has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. One Fortuna token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin, IDAX and FCoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.90 or 0.03233644 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011760 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00203868 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00029537 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00125296 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Fortuna Profile

Fortuna’s launch date was January 27th, 2018. Fortuna’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 479,997,016 tokens. The Reddit community for Fortuna is /r/FortunaBlockchain. Fortuna’s official Twitter account is @FortunaBlockch1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fortuna’s official website is www.fota.io. Fortuna’s official message board is medium.com/@Fota.

Fortuna Token Trading

Fortuna can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, TOPBTC, Kucoin, FCoin, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fortuna directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fortuna should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fortuna using one of the exchanges listed above.

