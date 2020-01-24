Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Research Coverage Started at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FCPT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Four Corners Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

Shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $29.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 0.12. Four Corners Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $26.23 and a fifty-two week high of $29.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.94.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $40.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.49 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 47.59% and a return on equity of 10.90%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 171.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,359,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,482,000 after buying an additional 1,490,954 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,053,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,112,000 after buying an additional 277,500 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $7,319,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $2,814,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,970,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,483,000 after buying an additional 91,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio primarily by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and food industry.

