Franchise Group (NYSE:FRG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Franchise Group (NYSE:FRG) has been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also given Franchise Group an industry rank of 221 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Franchise Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

In other Franchise Group news, major shareholder Vintage Capital Management Llc purchased 2,354,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $54,142,000.00.

NYSE FRG opened at $21.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.15. Franchise Group has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $27.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.

