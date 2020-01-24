Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $14.00 target price on the natural resource company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.35% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James set a $11.50 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.48.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

NYSE:FCX traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.73. 16,849,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,748,768. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Freeport-McMoRan has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $14.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -390.87 and a beta of 2.51.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 38,822,910 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $371,535,000 after purchasing an additional 9,381,370 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,037,806 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $139,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,099 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 14,378.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,964,634 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $127,299,000 after purchasing an additional 10,888,904 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 4,646,541 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $60,963,000 after purchasing an additional 195,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,201,965 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $48,785,000 after purchasing an additional 99,146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.