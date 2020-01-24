Freicoin (FRC) Price Hits $0.0026 on Major Exchanges

Freicoin (CURRENCY:FRC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Freicoin has a total market capitalization of $146,368.00 and $18.00 worth of Freicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Freicoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Freicoin has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000278 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006955 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000300 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000254 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000047 BTC.

About Freicoin

Freicoin (CRYPTO:FRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2017. Freicoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,736,980 coins. Freicoin’s official website is freico.in. The official message board for Freicoin is freicoinalliance.com. Freicoin’s official Twitter account is @Freicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Freicoin Coin Trading

Freicoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Freicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Freicoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Freicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

