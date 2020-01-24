Friendz (FDZ) Trading Down 7.2% This Week

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One Friendz token can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges including BitMart, Mercatox, IDEX and HitBTC. Friendz has a total market capitalization of $1.29 million and $52,702.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Friendz has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Friendz Token Profile

Friendz was first traded on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,133,439,473 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,615,085 tokens. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Friendz is friendz.io.

Buying and Selling Friendz

Friendz can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, DragonEX, IDEX, HitBTC and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Friendz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Friendz using one of the exchanges listed above.

