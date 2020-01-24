FTX Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $219.86 Million (FTT)

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Over the last week, FTX Token has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. FTX Token has a market capitalization of $219.86 million and $4.53 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FTX Token token can now be bought for $2.27 or 0.00026833 BTC on major exchanges including BitMax and CoinEx.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FTX Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00036974 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $467.46 or 0.05529965 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00127768 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00019940 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00034096 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002418 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

FTX Token Profile

FTX Token is a token. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 347,803,444 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,931,108 tokens. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx. FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com.

FTX Token Token Trading

FTX Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and CoinEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FTX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FTX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FTX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.