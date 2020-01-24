Function X (FX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.71 Million

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One Function X token can currently be bought for $0.0564 or 0.00000679 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Function X has a market capitalization of $8.71 million and approximately $458,364.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Function X has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00052998 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00074151 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,388.19 or 1.00793244 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00033085 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001422 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000300 BTC.

About Function X

FX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 154,365,143 tokens. Function X’s official website is functionx.io. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx.

Function X Token Trading

Function X can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

