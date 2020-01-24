Fundamental Research Initiates Coverage on OrganiMax Nutrient (CVE:GRDM)

Stock analysts at Fundamental Research assumed coverage on shares of OrganiMax Nutrient (CVE:GRDM) in a report issued on Friday, January 17th. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a C$0.54 price target on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 237.50% from the stock’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Grid Metals Corp. (TSXV: GRDM) – Initiating Coverage – Low CAPEX Nickel-Copper-Palladium Project in Manitoba and Palladium Exploration in Ontario” and dated January 17, 2020. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.

Key Highlights

 Grid Metals Corporation (“company”, “Grid”) holds an advanced stage nickel-copper-palladium asset in Manitoba (named Makwa-Mayville), and an early stage PGE (platinum group elements) exploration asset (named East Bull Lake / “EBL”) in Sudbury, Ontario.



 Makwa-Mayville has an indicated resource of 201 million pounds (“Mlbs”) nickel, 276 Mlbs copper, and 0.2 Moz palladium.



 A 2014 Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) returned an After-Tax Net Present Value (“AT-NPV”) of $97 million, and an After-Tax Internal Rate of Return (“AT-IRR”) of 16%, based on a copper price of US$3.4 per lb, and a nickel price of US$8.5/lb.



 Bench scale metallurgical tests conducted on Mayville in 2019 returned a significantly higher 65.1% recovery rate for nickel (versus a 40% recovery used in the PEA), and a 62.5% recovery of cobalt (versus nil in the PEA). These improvements will significantly enhance the project’s robustness. The company has commenced preliminary work to update the 2014 PEA.



 Immediate focus will be on the early stage / relatively untested EBL property in Sudbury, which is a PGM exploration project. The company recently appointed a former VP-Exploration of North American Palladium Ltd. (“NAP”), which was acquired by Impala Platinum (JSE: IMP) in 2019 for $1 billion. Management is planning a 10 – 15 hole drill program.

*FRC provides issuer paid coverage; read all the important disclosures at the back of each report



“

Shares of CVE GRDM traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$0.16. The stock had a trading volume of 660,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,044. OrganiMax Nutrient has a 12-month low of C$0.09 and a 12-month high of C$0.18.

OrganiMax Nutrient Company Profile

Grid Metals Corp. engages in exploring and developing base and precious metal mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, lithium and rare metals, and platinum group metals. The company holds interests in the Makwa property, a nickel-copper-platinum group metal exploration project; Mayville property, a nickel-copper-platinum group metal exploration project; and Mayville lithium property, a lithium and rare metals exploration project located near Lac du Bonnet in south east Manitoba.

