FunFair (FUN) Market Capitalization Hits $18.72 Million

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. FunFair has a market cap of $18.72 million and approximately $157,405.00 worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FunFair has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FunFair token can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, ZB.COM, Binance and ABCC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $271.70 or 0.03193480 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011793 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00202961 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00029601 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00124712 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FunFair Token Profile

FunFair’s launch date was June 15th, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech. FunFair’s official website is funfair.io.

FunFair Token Trading

FunFair can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, ZB.COM, Binance, ABCC, Livecoin, Gate.io, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Vebitcoin, OKEx, C2CX, Radar Relay, HitBTC and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FunFair should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FunFair using one of the exchanges listed above.

