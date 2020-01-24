Fusion (FSN) Price Tops $0.15

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 24th. One Fusion token can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00001765 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Cobinhood, Bibox and Liquid. In the last seven days, Fusion has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. Fusion has a market cap of $5.27 million and $1.88 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fusion alerts:

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000245 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,210.94 or 0.97043501 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018353 BTC.

Fusion Profile

Fusion (CRYPTO:FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 57,344,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,314,807 tokens. The official website for Fusion is fusion.org. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol.

Fusion Token Trading

Fusion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Cobinhood, Ethfinex, IDEX, Liquid and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fusion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.