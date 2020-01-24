FUTURAX (FTXT) Price Hits $0.0000

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. FUTURAX has a total market cap of $4,668.00 and approximately $46,276.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FUTURAX has traded down 34.3% against the dollar. One FUTURAX token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Fatbtc, Mercatox and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005697 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00038376 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00325466 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012001 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002154 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00011208 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000028 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007102 BTC.

About FUTURAX

FUTURAX (FTXT) is a token. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 tokens. FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FUTURAX is www.futurax.global.

FUTURAX Token Trading

FUTURAX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Mercatox, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUTURAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUTURAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

