FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $12.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.99 million.

Shares of FVCB stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $16.85. 5,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,507. FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH has a 12-month low of $15.93 and a 12-month high of $19.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd.

About FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH

FVCBankcorp, Inc provides various banking products and services in Fairfax, Virginia. It offers various personal and business banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

