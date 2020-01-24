FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report issued on Thursday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now forecasts that the company will earn $8.95 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.70. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock.

JNJ has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Atlantic Securities raised Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.33.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $148.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $390.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.26. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $150.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.12.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 22.18%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hubert Joly purchased 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $141.28 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 27,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the third quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

