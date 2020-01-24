FY2020 Earnings Forecast for First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Issued By Cormark

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) – Equities researchers at Cormark dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for First Majestic Silver in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.22.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$16.50 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Majestic Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.67.

TSE FR opened at C$13.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.49. First Majestic Silver has a 12 month low of C$6.86 and a 12 month high of C$16.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$14.61 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion and a PE ratio of -16.14.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The mining company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$128.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$137.64 million.

In related news, Director Douglas John Penrose sold 70,416 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.21, for a total value of C$1,141,689.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,195 shares in the company, valued at C$149,083.13. Also, Director Keith Neumeyer sold 56,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.75, for a total value of C$833,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,370,696 shares in the company, valued at C$49,717,766. Over the last three months, insiders sold 183,741 shares of company stock valued at $2,803,909.

First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,867 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,772 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco, as well as 1,296 hectares of surface land; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; and Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas in Mexico.

