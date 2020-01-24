FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Issued By Raymond James

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) – Raymond James dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.49. Raymond James also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$1.16 billion during the quarter.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on K. Beacon Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Kinross Gold from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of K opened at C$6.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$5.90 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.36. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of C$4.04 and a twelve month high of C$7.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.22.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

