FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) Issued By Raymond James

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) – Analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will earn $0.80 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.84. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

NYSE:WPM opened at $29.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 729.93, a PEG ratio of 6.47 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 4.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.40 and its 200 day moving average is $27.39. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $18.74 and a 52-week high of $30.90.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $223.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.93 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 909.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 36.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. 53.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

