FY2020 EPS Estimates for Cathay General Bancorp Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Deer now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $3.40 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.35.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $149.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share.

CATY has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Shares of CATY traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.63. 5,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,907. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $31.89 and a one year high of $40.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.83 and a 200 day moving average of $35.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 5.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,010,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $395,399,000 after purchasing an additional 588,789 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 81.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,382,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,513 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 13.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,249,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,388,000 after purchasing an additional 150,620 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 41.0% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,102,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,292,000 after purchasing an additional 320,820 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 10.5% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 809,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,980,000 after purchasing an additional 76,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jane H. Jelenko sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $185,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 17,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $675,993.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 43,015 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,224.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,469 shares of company stock worth $1,283,224 over the last 90 days. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.