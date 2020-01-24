FY2020 EPS Estimates for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Lifted by Piper Sandler

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Community Bank System in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now expects that the bank will post earnings of $3.42 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.31. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Community Bank System’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.46 EPS.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 27.43%. The business had revenue of $149.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Community Bank System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Shares of CBU stock remained flat at $$70.05 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 81 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,214. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.76. Community Bank System has a 12-month low of $56.58 and a 12-month high of $72.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBU. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. 71.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Joseph F. Serbun sold 7,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $503,587.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,345.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Kallet Michael sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total value of $103,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,455,200.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,342 shares of company stock worth $911,723. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.85%.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

