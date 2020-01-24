FY2020 EPS Estimates for HighPoint Resources Corp Decreased by SunTrust Banks (NYSE:HPR)

HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for HighPoint Resources in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Fitzpatrick now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.12). SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for HighPoint Resources’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HighPoint Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded HighPoint Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded HighPoint Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Shares of HPR traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.31. 595,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,326. The company has a market cap of $288.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 3.45. HighPoint Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average is $1.35.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. HighPoint Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 29.34%. The business had revenue of $121.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of HighPoint Resources in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in HighPoint Resources by 133.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10,872 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in HighPoint Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in HighPoint Resources by 17.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 8,730 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in HighPoint Resources by 228.0% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 59,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 41,274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

About HighPoint Resources

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

